Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,356 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 96,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $395.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.