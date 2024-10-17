Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 0.8% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 413.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,560 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,798,000 after buying an additional 1,228,919 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. 76,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,657. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.