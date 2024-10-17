John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,696,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,359,000 after buying an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,282,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after buying an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock remained flat at $61.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,359. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

