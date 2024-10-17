John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.25. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 12,761 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3134 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
