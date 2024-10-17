John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.25. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 12,761 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3134 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.