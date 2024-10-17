John Chan Purchases 150,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$130,200.00 ($87,382.55).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, John Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$41,500.00 ($27,852.35).

On Monday, September 30th, John Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$42,400.00 ($28,456.38).

On Friday, August 23rd, John Chan bought 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$95,900.00 ($64,362.42).

Finbar Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Finbar Group Increases Dividend

Finbar Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

