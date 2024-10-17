John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 8,501 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE INFA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,537. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,350.00, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 267,748 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 439.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,265 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the first quarter worth $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 11.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 141,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,289,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

