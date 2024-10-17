John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 8,501 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Informatica Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE INFA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,537. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,350.00, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
