JMP Securities Trims Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Target Price to $14.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TWO. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

TWO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,752. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth about $173,000. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 201,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,689 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

