JMP Securities Raises Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $287.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $255.00 to $287.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.92.

FLUT opened at $227.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day moving average of $202.74. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

