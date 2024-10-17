JMP Securities Increases Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target to $45.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $36.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $536.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,151.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,339.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

