Jeffrey M. Farber Sells 4,800 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $721,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,151,623.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average is $134.73.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

View Our Latest Report on THG

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,684,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,247,000 after purchasing an additional 70,161 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 116.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.