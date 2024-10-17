Jefferies Financial Group Raises Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $127.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

NYSE:CCI traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 676,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,753. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 594.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

