JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Shares of JD stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

