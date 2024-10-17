Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 20,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 1,828,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,564. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,075. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

