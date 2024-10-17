Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $25,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.77 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

