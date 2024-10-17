Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 17,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

