Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 202.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Unilever by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after buying an additional 214,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

