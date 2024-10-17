Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $63,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,903,000 after buying an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $158.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $159.78.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

