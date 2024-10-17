Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Macy’s by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 17.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

