Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 95,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $273.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $274.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.