Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $217,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,739.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

