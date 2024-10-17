J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 3.7 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.48. 1,451,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,678. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

