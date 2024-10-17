J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $188.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.78.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.8% in the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.5% during the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

