Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

ITRI stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $113.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,326.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 429,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Itron by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Itron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Itron by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 88,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

