iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 3115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,098,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,283,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Finally, Fox Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,100,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

