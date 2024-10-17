iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stake Lifted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.30. 146,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

