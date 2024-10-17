iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.