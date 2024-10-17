iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mayport LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.37 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

