iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

SOXX stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,900. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

