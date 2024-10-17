iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $22,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWY traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 144,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

