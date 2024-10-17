iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.64. 221,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.