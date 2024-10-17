iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $334.03 and last traded at $333.21, with a volume of 12761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.12.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.67 and a 200-day moving average of $308.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 90,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,467,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

