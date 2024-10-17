iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.43. 21,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,995. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

