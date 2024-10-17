iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

