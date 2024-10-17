iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $382.22. 154,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,148. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $384.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.20 and a 200-day moving average of $354.51. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

