iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWB opened at $319.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $320.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

