iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.82. 104,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,230. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $321.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

