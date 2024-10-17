iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,047,000 after purchasing an additional 686,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.88.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.