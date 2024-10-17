iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Sensible Money LLC

Sensible Money LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.3% of Sensible Money LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

USMV stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

