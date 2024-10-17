iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.37 and last traded at $122.34, with a volume of 3701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.08.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

