iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.