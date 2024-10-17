iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 57968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 445,441 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
