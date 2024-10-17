iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.