iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFA opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

