iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 1985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.38.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.