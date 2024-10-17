iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 582,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,639. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

