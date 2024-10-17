iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,929,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,317,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,268,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 245,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

