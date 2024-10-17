iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,929,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $93.97.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
