iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 401,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 143,014 shares.The stock last traded at $25.32 and had previously closed at $25.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 81,835 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

