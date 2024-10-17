iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 101,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

IAU stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

