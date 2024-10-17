iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 581,671 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,492. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

