iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 498.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 53,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 499.9% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after buying an additional 205,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,357. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

